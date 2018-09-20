  • STV
Scotland faces 410,000 'worker shortage' by 2030

The impact of ageing population will be felt as automation brings sweeping changes.

Workers:A think tank has warned skills system reform is needed.
A think tank has warned skills system reform is needed to deal with a forecast gap of more than 400,000 workers by 2030.

IPPR Scotland research found the current 29 pensioners per 100 workers is expected to increase to 32 by 2030.

To offset pressure on public finances, protect living standards and maintain the current ratio Scotland would need an extra 410,000 workers by 2030 or an equivalent increase in productivity.

Education and training will be crucial to meeting the challenges and taking the opportunities of automation and ageing.

The impact of ageing population will be felt as automation brings sweeping changes to the jobs market.

The IPPR said almost half (46%) of jobs in Scotland face high automation potential.

A large reduction in jobs is not seen as likely as 5% of current roles can be fully automated but one in six have a "significant proportion" of automatable tasks.

Researchers highlighted around 80% of Scotland's 2030 workforce have already left compulsory education suggesting changes to school education will be unable to deal with these challenges.

IPPR Scotland director, Russell Gunson

The report calls for a renewed focus on lifelong learning, with an increase in educational opportunities for older workers.

It also argues for moving people out of low pay to deal with the impact of automation and greater support to help young people into careers.

"When it comes to preparing for the future economy, Scotland faces some very real challenges," IPPR Scotland director, Russell Gunson, said.

"Education and training will be crucial to meeting the challenges and taking the opportunities of automation and ageing.

"Scotland needs to act now to rethink provision for older workers, and to improve outcomes for the youngest, with employers, workers and the Scottish Government uniting to design and deliver the skills system we'll need in the future."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Ensuring Scotland has a skilled and productive workforce, both now and in future, is central to our ambitions for our labour market and economy.

"This year's Programme for Government - with strong endorsement across business, trade unions and beyond - recognises that developing the skills and potential of those already in work is increasingly important as our economy faces rapid changes in the years ahead."

He said a national retraining partnership will be established and future skills action plan published early next year.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.