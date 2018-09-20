Views sought to help shape future of Scotland's forests

Responsibility for forestry is being transferred to Scottish ministers.

Views are being sought to help shape a ten-year strategy on the future of Scotland's forests.

Responsibility for forestry is being transferred to Scottish ministers who have launched a consultation on a draft strategy setting out a vision for the sector.

Fergus Ewing, cabinet secretary for the rural economy, said: "In April next year, the forestry devolution process will have been completed and forestry in Scotland will begin a new chapter.

"Scottish Ministers will be fully accountable for forestry and two new forestry agencies will come into being.

"It is only fitting that we also establish a new, long-term vision for forestry that increases our woodland area and delivers more economic, social and environmental benefits while protecting and enhancing our forest resources so that they provide more benefits for more people in 50 to 100 years' time.

"I would encourage everyone with an interest in the future of forestry to submit their views."

The draft consultation will be open online until November 29.

