News Stand: Super Ali goes ballistic, Miracle no-one killed
Today's front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, September 20.
Daily Record - Super Ali goes ballistic, conditions are atrocious.
Edinburgh Evening News - 'A miracle no-one has been killed'.
The P&J: Travel chaos as train derails on main line.
The Metro- Ali delivers a knockout.
The National - 'Stop funding the end of the world'.
And finally The Times of Scotland - Broadband revolution 'will bypass rural areas'.
