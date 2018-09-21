News Stand: Corbyn won't rule out IndyRef2, May humiliation
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, September 21.
The National - Corbyn won't rule out IndyRef2.
Daily Record: Please help us Mr Hunt.
The P&J - Audit revealed credit card shambles.
The Herald - Stress and bullying blamed for suicide of NHS doctor.
The Times of Scotland - Humiliation for May as EU rejects Brexit plan.
And finally The Guardian - May humiliated as European leaders tell her: Your Brexit plan won't work.
