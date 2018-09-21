Reliability on ScotRail trains hits worst level in 20 years

New figures also showed problems linked to the weather have soared by almost 350%.

Statistics: Reliability at worst level since 1997. SWNS

Reliability on ScotRail trains over April to June was the worst it had been for more than 20 years, according to new figures.

The national statistics also showed problems linked to the weather have soared by almost 350%.

Performance on reliability in the first quarter of 2018-19 was the lowest it had been for that three-month period since records began in 1997-98, according to national statistics.

Other figures showed punctuality on train services had worsened, with ScotRail returning its worst figures for this quarter since 2005-06.

In April to June, 90.3% of trains arrived at their destination within five minutes of the planned time, the data showed. Meanwhile 2.9% of all services were judged to have resulted in "significant disruption to at least some passengers" when cancellations and significant lateness were measured.

This was 34% higher in the first quarter of 2018-19 than in the same period of 2017-18 - with this mainly due to a 347% increase in cancellations and delays attributed to severe weather.

Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth branded the figures an "outrage".

'This is what Scotland has to show for 20 years of privateering.' Manuel Cortes of the TSSA union

He hit out: "ScotRail's punctuality is now at its worst level for 13 years, while reliability is now at its worst level since records began back in 1997."

"Rail passengers across Scotland will rightly be wondering what else has to happen before SNP Transport Secretary Michael Matheson sorts this mess out."

He called on the Scottish Government to use an upcoming break in the ScotRail franchise agreement "to take Scotland's railways back into public hands to ensure they work for the many, not the few".

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "The fact that more than nine out of ten ScotRail trains met their punctuality target is encouraging, and a sign that the efforts we are making to improve the service our customers receive are paying off.

"But we know that there is more to do, and we share customers' frustrations when things go wrong. That's why Network Rail is investing billions of pounds in improved infrastructure and ScotRail is spending hundreds of millions of pounds on new and upgraded trains. It's all part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.