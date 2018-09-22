Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford after brain surgery

The Scottish football legend smiled and waved at fans as he arrived at the stadium on Saturday.

Return: Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Old Trafford. Twitter: @ManUtd

Sir Alex Ferguson has returned to Old Trafford for the first time since undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The former Aberdeen, Scotland and Manchester United manager was rushed to hospital in May after suffering a brain haemorrhage and spent time in intensive care following surgery.

After spending months recovering at home, the 76-year-old has arrived at the stadium for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Wolves.

The club tweeted photos of the Scot smiling and waving at fans as he walked towards the entrance on Saturday afternoon.

The post said: "Welcome back to Old Trafford, Sir Alex."

Ferguson admitted he was nervous ahead of his return to the stadium but added: "It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win today."

In July, he spoke out for the first time to thank fans for their good wishes.

He said: "Just a quick message first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandria hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today.

"So, thank you from me and my family.

"Thank you very much.

"It has made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I have had from all over the world, wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me.

"So thank you for that support you have given me."

Sir Alex, who was born in Glasgow, is one of the most successful managers in the history of football, winning 13 English league titles and two European Cups with United, as well as three Scottish championships and European success in charge of Aberdeen.

He led Scotland at the 1986 World Cup and also managed East Stirling and St Mirren.

In his playing career, Sir Alex turned out as a striker for Rangers, Dunfermline, Queen's Park, St Johnstone, Falkirk and Ayr United.

