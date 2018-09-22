Rail users urged not to travel due to overhead wire damage

Hundreds of passengers are facing travel chaos due to repair works between Carstairs and Carlisle.

Chaos: Rail users stuck at Waverley station. Twitter: @JFKennedy_97

Hundreds of rail passengers have been advised not to travel due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The work to repair the damage between Carstairs and Carlisle has caused lines between Edinburgh, Motherwell and Carlisle to be blocked off.

Train services between these stations are being delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

A very limited train service is currently operating through the affected area.

London North Eastern Railway has been heavily affected by the disruption.

An official LNER statement confirmed there are no services departing from Newcastle or Edinburgh on Saturday and the company has advised passengers to travel on Sunday instead.

Coaches have also been put in place to replace a number of cancelled services.

TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains have also announced delays and cancellations with all TransPennine services starting and terminating at Carlisle.

The company has also requested road transport between Edinburgh, Glasgow, Carlisle and Lockerbie.

A Network Rail Spokesperson said: "Passengers are advised to check before they travel today owing to overhead wire damage between Carstairs and Carlisle.

"Owing to the extent of the damage, repair work will have to be carried out overnight when lines can be closed.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this causes."

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We're sorry to customers for the disruption that has been caused by damage to overhead electric wires earlier today between Kilmarnock and Carlisle.

"Anyone who has been delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay Guarantee.

"To claim, customers just need to keep hold of their ticket and visit our website."

