News Stand: Labour say no to indyref2, Teachers under attack

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, September 24.

News Stand: 24/09/18.

The National - A Labour no to indyref2? That's great for the SNP.

The Guardian - Juries convict less than third of young men prosecuted for rape.

The Herald - Church's 'isolation threat' to pupils who snub faith.

The Times - Javid angers Brexiteers with 'cop out' on migrants.

The Press and Journal - Teachers under attack in north east classrooms.

And finally the Daily Record - Wife-killer is given sex drug Viagra in Carstairs.

