  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland rated top in cutting greenhouse gas emissions

STV

Success in areas such as energy and waste is masking a lack of action in other areas.

Emissions: Fell by 10%.
Emissions: Fell by 10%. PA

Scotland is outperforming the rest of the UK in reducing greenhouse gas emissions - but success in areas such as energy and waste is masking a lack of action in other sectors, a report has said.

Total emissions fell by 10% in 2016 compared to 2015, and were 49% below 1990 levels, the Committee on Climate Change's (CCC) 2018 progress report to the Scottish Parliament showed.

Some 17.8% of Scotland's total energy came from renewable sources that year, outperforming the UK overall and putting the country ahead of the EU average of 16.7%.

But while good progress has been made in decarbonising the power sector and reducing emissions from waste, there has been a lack of progress in other sectors such as transport and agriculture, the report warned.

The Scottish Government's new Climate Change Bill sets a target of reducing emissions by 90% by 2050 - but the committee said achieving this would only be possible if effective policy was extended to other sectors of the Scottish economy.

Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC, said: "Decarbonisation of Scotland's electricity sector, and reductions in emissions from waste, have seen Scotland outperform the UK overall as emissions continue to fall year-on-year to nearly half of 1990 levels.

"The Scottish Government has made some progress on tackling issues raised in the committee's report in 2017. However, challenges remain."

'Achieving a 90% cut in emissions by 2050 means greater effort is now required across other areas of Scotland's economy.'
Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC

He added: "Achieving a 90% cut in emissions by 2050, as envisaged within the new Climate Change Bill, means greater effort is now required across other areas of Scotland's economy.

"This includes policies to drive down emissions in sectors where they are either flat or rising, such as transport, agriculture and energy efficiency in buildings.

"Without real action in these areas, Scotland may fall short of its long-term goals."

Experts said the latest drop in emissions was driven by electricity generation, and urged the Government to move its strategy forward following the closure of Scotland's final coal plant, Longannet.

Emissions from agriculture, forestry and land use present "substantial challenges", the report said, as they rely on voluntary measures for agriculture as well as uncertain funding for targets for tree planting and peatland restoration.

It also said a clear plan for rolling out electric vehicle charging infrastructure was needed to ensure the Government's 100% take-up target is achieved by 2032.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.