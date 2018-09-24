  • STV
Dentists want puddings taken off school lunch menus

Bryan Quinn

Children need to be encouraged to eat more fruit and veg and less sugar, dentists say.

School meals should be improved to cut excess sugar and encourage children to eat more fruit and vegetables, leading dentists have said.

Dentists are calling for a "bolder approach" from the Scottish Government to give young children the healthiest possible start in life.

The Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow has called for action in its response to a Scottish Government consultation on the nutritional requirements for food and drink in schools.

The consultation said that around a third of children currently suffer from dental decay while three in 10 (29%) of children are overweight or obese.

The faculty wants to see puddings taken off school lunch menus and replaced with soup or fruit, and is opposed to the idea of including sugar free drinks on the list of permitted drinks for secondary school.

Faculty Dean Professor Graham Ogden said: "We fully support the positive intention of these proposed regulations, but we feel that the Scottish Government should take a bolder approach if it's to ensure that our young people have the healthiest possible start in life.

"For example, we all agree that children should have greater access to more fruit and vegetables as part of their school day, but increasing access does not necessarily increase consumption."

He continued: "In addition, our membership also welcome the intention to reduce the free sugar content of school meals. We totally oppose the inclusion of sugar free drinks on the list of permitted drinks for secondary school as this could see the reintroduction of diet fizzy drinks.

"We also know that diet drinks cause dental erosion, in addition to being a gateway to sugar. We should aim to ensure that our children's oral health gets off to the best possible start in life."

"We should aim to ensure that our children's oral health gets off to the best possible start in life."
Professor Graham Ogden

The faculty, which represents more than 1000 dentists and trainees, also calls for action to ensure that all children and young people have access to facilities in schools to brush their teeth after meals.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We welcome the faculty's comments to our consultation, which we will carefully consider along with the many other responses we received to make school food and drink healthier using the latest scientific and expert advice.

"We want to make sure every pupil is equipped with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to make better health choices and live longer, healthier lives.

"Schools have a key role to play but it is vital that we all provide consistent messages to children and young people as they learn how to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.