New police plan will replace notebooks with mobile devices

The proposals would eliminate duplication by sending real-time information back to the office.

Police: Notebooks could become a thing of the past. PA

A blueprint to modernise policing and free up officers to spend more time in communities will be unveiled this week.

The plan to overhaul Police Scotland's digital, data and ICT capability will be put before the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday.

And it will make a business case for £298m of investment over nine years.

The force will argue the funding is required to modernise the service and provide officers and staff with the equipment they need to protect the public in the 21st century.

At present officers use traditional notebooks and then spend time compiling crime reports when they get back to the office.

The new plans would eliminate hours of duplication through the use of mobile devices.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "There has been significant under-investment in technology in policing since well before 2013 and we've not been able to make use of some of the investment that has been available.

"Despite this, our officers and staff have continued to deliver to the best of their ability by making huge personal commitments to get the job done.

"But the present situation is unsustainable.

"The pressure on our officers and staff to work around the failings in our technology and meet the new threats will move beyond their ability to cope."

The senior officer said the current situation also has a detrimental impact on the public and other parts of the criminal justice system.

DCC Taylor added: "At a time when the pressure on public services is immense, we are operating an economically inefficient police service."

A business case prepared by the force found many of IT systems are out of date, are not joined up and cannot be upgraded

It also recognised the growing threat from cyber criminals, many of whom target Scotland from overseas.

DCC Taylor said the business case features a number of projects that have already been put in place by other police services in the UK and around the world.

She said: "It is proven technology that Police Scotland needs now.

"We'll give our officers mobile devices and access to integrated and up-to-date information on the move, allowing them to spend more time in the communities they serve.

"We'll also give them better technology to capture evidence, speeding up the criminal justice system and making the process simpler for the public."

DCC Taylor vowed the new system will also make it easier for the public to report crime and put officers back on the streets by freeing up the time they currently spend on paperwork.

