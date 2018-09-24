Squirrel seekers sought for new conservation campaign

Scots are being asked to record sightings of red or grey squirrels on an online database.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5839352091001-news-240918-squirrel-16x9.jpg" />

Scots are being asked to record sightings of red or grey squirrels on an online database to inform future conservation areas.

The Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels (SSRS) project aims to help establish numbers of squirrels across the country.

The initiative is part of Red Squirrel Week which runs from September 24th to 30th.

Dr Gwen Maggs, from SSRS, said: "The red squirrel populations are doing really well in Scotland. The work we are doing is protecting them by controlling grey squirrels across the country.

"Red Squirrels have actually been able to recover and thrive in certain areas."

Over 5000 squirrel sightings were reported in 2017 but with the launch of a new online hub, SSRS is this year looking to hit 10,000 sightings.

Dr Maggs added that with the autumn arriving now is a good time for the public to catch a glimpse of the animals.

"There's a lot of natural food available so they're out and about foraging,eating and also storing food away for the winter. So you can see them not only up in the treetops but down on the ground foraging.

She continued: "Red Squirrel week is vital for us in rasing awareness for the red squirrel conservation and the work we're doing across the country and the support we get from a lot of our volunteers."

Participants in the scheme can add any sightings to the SSRS database at www.savingscotlandssquirrels.org.uk

