News Stand: £660m tech jobs boost, Cosby's decision day
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, September 25.
The Scotsman - Row as Tory MSP cleared by party of sexual harassment.
The National - Full scale of no-deal Brexit disaster laid bare.
Edinburgh Evening News - £660m tech jobs boost.
The Guardian - Alarm as rape prosecutors are urged to abandon 'weaker' cases.
The Independent - Cosby faces decision day.
The Daily Record - We are having a baby.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.