  • STV
  • MySTV

Crime levels in Scotland almost unchanged over last year

Ewan Petrie Ewan Petrie

Slight rise in recorded crime but levels remain second lowest in more than 40 years.

Police handcuffs arrest good generic for crime and justice
STV

Recorded crime in Scotland risen slightly in the past year but remains at its second lowest level in more than 40 years.

In 2017-18 there were 244,504 crimes recorded by police in Scotland - up 1% on the previous year.

But the total is the country's second lowest since 1974.

The number of sex crimes committed rose 13% to their highest level since 1971, from 11,902 to 12,487. Police this was down to more victims having confidence to come forward.

Crimes such as theft, shoplifting and housebreaking went up 1% from 113,205 to a total of 114,474.

Also amongst the figures released on Tuesday, the number of non-sexual violent crimes committed in Scotland in 2017-18 rose from 7164 to 7251.

However, the number of deliberately started fires and incidents of vandalism fell 2% to their lowest level since 1978.

Meanwhile, research shows the number of muggings on Scotland's streets have more than halved over the past decade.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Scotland's streets are now safer and less violent than they were a decade ago.

Crime in Scotland 2017-18

  • Total crime: 244,504 
  • Sex crimes: 12,487
  • Theft, shoplifting and housebreaking: 114,474
  • Non-sexual violent crimes: 7251
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf: Streets are safer.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf: Streets are safer. PA

"This is due in no small part to the pioneering work across the justice system, NHS, schools and other partners to prevent crime at its source. It was also this hovernment which took action to introduce tougher penalties .

"While any small rise in crime is disappointing, we remain focused with the police and other partners on keeping crime at historically low levels.

"That is why we've commissioned in-depth research into different aspects of violent crime - such as this robbery analysis - to help us better understand where crime is happening, why it is happening and who it is happening to."

'The increase in recorded sexual crime suggests victims feel more confident coming forward'
DCC FIona Taylor

Police Scotland said they wanted to keep encouraging victims of sex crimes to come forward.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "The number of robberies has almost halved in the past ten years and that is testament to the hard work of police officers and staff. I'm also reassured by the fall in the number of robberies in public places.

"The increase in recorded sexual crime suggests victims feel more confident coming forward to report to us and we want to support and encourage people to continue doing this.

"We will continue working with our partners and communities to improve our ability to keep people safe."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.