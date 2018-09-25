Crime levels in Scotland almost unchanged over last year

Slight rise in recorded crime but levels remain second lowest in more than 40 years.

Recorded crime in Scotland risen slightly in the past year but remains at its second lowest level in more than 40 years.

In 2017-18 there were 244,504 crimes recorded by police in Scotland - up 1% on the previous year.

But the total is the country's second lowest since 1974.

The number of sex crimes committed rose 13% to their highest level since 1971, from 11,902 to 12,487. Police this was down to more victims having confidence to come forward.

Crimes such as theft, shoplifting and housebreaking went up 1% from 113,205 to a total of 114,474.

Also amongst the figures released on Tuesday, the number of non-sexual violent crimes committed in Scotland in 2017-18 rose from 7164 to 7251.

However, the number of deliberately started fires and incidents of vandalism fell 2% to their lowest level since 1978.

Meanwhile, research shows the number of muggings on Scotland's streets have more than halved over the past decade.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Scotland's streets are now safer and less violent than they were a decade ago.

Crime in Scotland 2017-18

Total crime: 244,504

Sex crimes: 12,487

Theft, shoplifting and housebreaking: 114,474

Non-sexual violent crimes: 7251

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf: Streets are safer. PA

"This is due in no small part to the pioneering work across the justice system, NHS, schools and other partners to prevent crime at its source. It was also this hovernment which took action to introduce tougher penalties .

"While any small rise in crime is disappointing, we remain focused with the police and other partners on keeping crime at historically low levels.

"That is why we've commissioned in-depth research into different aspects of violent crime - such as this robbery analysis - to help us better understand where crime is happening, why it is happening and who it is happening to."

'The increase in recorded sexual crime suggests victims feel more confident coming forward' DCC FIona Taylor

Police Scotland said they wanted to keep encouraging victims of sex crimes to come forward.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "The number of robberies has almost halved in the past ten years and that is testament to the hard work of police officers and staff. I'm also reassured by the fall in the number of robberies in public places.

"The increase in recorded sexual crime suggests victims feel more confident coming forward to report to us and we want to support and encourage people to continue doing this.

"We will continue working with our partners and communities to improve our ability to keep people safe."

