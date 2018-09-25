Irn-Bru profits fizz despite change to soft drink recipe

The recipe was altered in January, but the change hasn't turned off customers.

Irn-Bru makers have revealed that changing the recipe of its popular soft drink has not taken the fizz out of profits.

Despite changing the recipe earlier this year, upsetting many fans, AG Barr reported a rise in underlying pre-tax profits of £18.2m.

The company revamped its Irn-Bru recipe and other drinks in January to reduce their sugar content ahead of new taxes coming into force.

Calls were made to boycott Scotland's "other national drink" after AG Barr removed more than half of its sugar content.

But new figures show that sales have risen by 5.5% to £129.8m.

The group say that demand for fizzy drinks rose during the summer months despite a market-wide CO2 shortage.

Roger White, chief executive of the Cumbernauld-based company, said: "We have delivered a solid financial performance in the first half of the financial year, navigating through the soft drinks industry levy implementation, reformulation, extremes of weather and CO2 shortages in addition to a dynamic consumer, customer and macro-economic environment."

Irn-Bru's sugar content fell from 10.3g per 100ml to just 4.7g when AG Barr altered the famous formula in January, bringing it under the 5g limit mandated by the sugar tax.

Creating the new recipe cost the Cumbernauld company around £1.4m.

