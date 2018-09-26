Funding worth £8m to bring nature to Scotland's cities

The search is on for ten projects that help nature bloom in the most disadvantaged areas.

The search is on for ten projects that help nature bloom in the most disadvantaged areas of Scotland's towns and cities.

The call comes as Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) announces a further £8m funding in the latest phase of its ambitious Green Infrastructure Fund.

The Fund, SNH's largest to date, for improving the urban environment in Scotland's towns and cities is being delivered in two phases.

The first is due to complete in 2019 and will deliver seven major capital infrastructure projects and 12 community engagement projects, including: Transformation of a derelict golf course in South Lanarkshire into a new urban park, outdoor recreational space in the Middlefield community in Aberdeen, with weirs and wetlands helping reduce the town's flood risk, creation of a local nature reserve and new water management scheme around the Forth & Clyde Canal in Glasgow, opening up surrounding vacant and derelict sites for regeneration.

SNH announced on Wednesday that it is inviting bids for a share in a further £8m funding for up to 10 major projects.

It is expected the successful projects will support some of Scotland's more deprived urban communities to make best use of their local environment, help tackle the effects of climate change, attract business and boost job opportunities.

We want to hear from innovative projects that want to help make beautiful green places to live, work and visit, and are also great for business. Mike Cantlay, Chair of SNH.

The Green Infrastructure Fund is part of the Scottish Government's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) programme.

The overall value of the fund's programme of work over both phases is in the region of £40m.

Ivan McKee, Minister for Trade, Investment & Innovation, welcomed the new funding: "£8million funding for projects to make our urban spaces greener is great news for people across towns and cities in Scotland.

"It represents the next phase of the Green Infrastructure Fund, building on fantastic work already achieved in Phase 1 like creating a local nature reserve on the Forth & Clyde Canal in north Glasgow. That all started off thanks to the desire of Friends of Possilpark Greenspace to improve their local green space, and this money will back projects with a similar goal in mind.

"The Green Infrastructure fund supports the Scottish Government's National Outcome on the environment, and we are committed to ensuring all communities can engage with and benefit from nature and green space.

"Thanks to this money from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), we can support this aim and help to make a real difference to how people in some of Scotland's more deprived urban communities engage with their local environment."

Mike Cantlay, Chair of SNH said: "We are hugely excited to announce this latest phase in our Green Infrastructure Fund. We want to hear from innovative projects that want to help make beautiful green places to live, work and visit, and are also great for business.

"We know that living and working in and around nature brings huge benefits for physical and mental health. But in some areas, there is little or no opportunity to access the simple things this brings us grass, trees, bees and insects.

"It is crucial that people living in our towns and cities have the opportunity to love, use and value their nature, and feel happier, healthier and have a greater ownership of their own communities. We want to do all we can to help see reductions in health inequalities, and at the same time increase the value and understanding of what nature can do for all of us."

The funding round opens today, 26 September 2018, and closes 28 January 2019. Decisions on the successful projects will be announced in spring 2019.

Capital projects funded to date as part of phase 1

Derelict golf course in South Lanarkshire into a new urban park

New community greenspace on the currently inaccessible and contaminated site of a former primary school in Clydebank

Work on 'green' parts of the Foresterhill Hospital campus in Aberdeen to provide a quiet outdoor space for patients, staff and the surrounding community

New community park next to the Moss Heights flats in the Southside of Glasgow, with traffic safety measures making the area safer for children to play in

A high quality, outdoor recreational space in the Middlefield community in Aberdeen, with deculverting of a burn and creation of weirs and wetlands helping to reduce the flood risk in the town

transforming vacant and derelict sites in Greater Easterhouse into connected and accessible green spaces with ponds, channels and deculverted burns reducing flood risk and with footpath and cycleway links to the 7 Lochs area

enhancing greenspace along the canal corridor between Firhill and Port Dundas in Glasgow, including creation of a Local Nature Reserve and an innovative water management solution based around the Forth & Clyde Canal that will open up surrounding vacant and derelict sites for regeneration

