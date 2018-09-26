News Stand: Social spying, Capital Indy rally blow
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, September 26.
Daily Record - Acid attack hitman flees drug gang.
The Press and Journal - Rock climbers fear cliff drilling danger.
Financial Times - Argentina crisis deepens as bank chief quits after 3 months in post.
The Daily Telegraph - Defence pay for social spying.
The Times - Pret A Manger told nine times of deadly seed risk.
The National - Capital Indy rally blow as park put out of bounds.
