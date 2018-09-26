Police Scotland secure biggest pay rise in 20 years

All police officers in Scotland are to receive an immediate 6.5% pay increase.

Police Scotland is set to receive its biggest pay-rise in 20 years.

All officers working in Scotland will be handed an immediate 6.5% increase on their pay backdated from September 1 this year.

The Scottish Police Authority confirmed the award that will last until 2021.

Officers in England have been offered a 2% raise.

Minister for Justice Humza Yousaf said: "Absolutely delighted agreement has been reached to give Police Officers in Scotland an immediate 6.5% pay increase, backdated to 1st Sept 2018 for next 31-months.

"This significant pay increase further recognises the value & trust the Scottish Govt places in our Police service.

The SNP MSP for Glasgow Pollok continued: "Our 6.5% pay increase for Police Officers in Scotland is a demonstration of the value we place in them.

"Stark contrast with the 2% being offered by the UK Govt to forces south of the border."

The decision means all officers in Scotland below the rank of Assistant Chief Constable will receive a substantial increase in their salary.

The SPA said the deal represents the biggest pay increase in 20 years and will represent an additional £125m in officer wages over the next three years.

In a statement the Scottish Police Federation said: "These negotiations have been protracted and on occasions challenging.

"For all that it is important to note that agreement could not have been reached without the commitment of all parties on all sides.

"Whilst none of us wished the 1st of September to come and go with the issue of pay unresolved, you will know the increases are back-dated to 1st September and I hope you will agree with me that the outcome was worth the delay and effort."

