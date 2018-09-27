Contraceptive pills 'reduce' ovarian cancer risk in women

Findings suggest long-lasting protection and provide reassurance for women.

Contraceptive: New pills reduce risk. Tim Ireland / PA Archive

New types of combined oral contraceptives (containing both lower doses of oestrogens and newer progestogens) are associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer, in young women, according to a large study.

The results of the study, led by Dr Lisa Iversen and published in the BMJ, show that this positive effect strengthened with longer periods of use and persisted for several years after stopping the pill.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen say it provides important reassurance for women.

At least 100 million women worldwide are using hormonal contraception every day.

Previous research has shown a reduced risk of ovarian cancer in women who take combined oral contraceptives, but most of the evidence relates to the use of older products, containing higher levels of oestrogen and older progestogens.

Researchers at the Universities of Aberdeen and Copenhagen investigated the influence of newer hormonal contraceptives (combined and progestogen-only products) on overall and specific types of ovarian cancer in women of reproductive age.

Using national prescribing and cancer registers, they analysed data for nearly 1.9 million Danish women aged 15-49 years between 1995 and 2014.

Women were categorised as never users (no record of being dispensed hormonal contraception), current or recent users (up to one year after stopping use), or former users (more than one year after stopping use) of different hormonal contraceptives.

Most (86%) of the hormonal contraceptive use related to combined oral products.

"The reduced risk seems to persist after stopping use, although it is not yet known how long for." Researchers

After taking account of several factors, including age and parity, the researchers found that the number of cases of ovarian cancer were highest in women who had never used hormonal contraception (7.5 per 100,000 person years), whereas among women who had ever used hormonal contraception, the number of cases of ovarian cancer were 3.2 per 100,000 person years.

There was no firm evidence to suggest any protective effect among women who used progestogen-only products, although the researchers point out that few women were exclusive users of these products, and so their limited amount of data may not have been powerful enough to detect such an effect.

The reduced risk for combined products was seen with nearly all types of ovarian cancer, and there was little evidence of important differences between products containing different types of progestogens.

Similar results were also found among women followed up to their first switch in contraceptive type.

Based on these figures, the researchers say that hormonal contraception prevented an estimated 21% of ovarian cancers in this group of women.

The authors said: "Based on our results, contemporary combined hormonal contraceptives are still associated with a reduced risk of ovarian cancer in women of reproductive age, with patterns similar to those seen with older combined oral products.

"The reduced risk seems to persist after stopping use, although it is not yet known how long for. Presently, there is insufficient evidence to suggest similar protection among exclusive users of progestogen-only products."

