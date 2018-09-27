News Stand: Novichok hitman a war hero, Police pay rise
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, September 27.
The Scotsman - Bumper pay rise for police is the biggest for 20 years.
The Press and Journal - 'Shocking' scale of knife crime in region's schools.
The Guardian - Get a good Brexit deal or face Labour veto, Corbyn tells May.
The National - How would I know?
Metro - Novichok hitman a Putin war hero.
The Times - Salisbury spy 'hitman' is a decorated colonel.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.