Enchanted forests: Capturing Scotland's woodland magic

Look at these fantastic images of our forests taken by photographers across the country.

Woodland magic: Kirkhill Forest in Aberdeenshire. Naomi Marie

As we enter into the Autumn season we have hot cocoa, toasted marshmallows and warm woolly scarves in mind.

We are also thinking of gorgeous crunchy leaves, woodland walks through trees topped in copper and gold and the quiet pleasure a forest can bring.

On April 1, we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

For September, the challenge was to capture Scotland's enchanted forests in all their magical wonder.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from people all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

Hundreds of beautiful images have been sent in over the last few weeks so please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvforestfeature.

Take a look at some of the incredible pictures below which we felt truly captured the magic of Scotland's woodlands.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Enchanted Forests

Becklet Trail in Ballachulish by Diane Mugford Llewellyn

Scotland from the Roadside Diane Mugford Llewellyn

Along the Kennoway Burn by James Chigs Quigley‎

Scotland from the Roadside James Chigs Quigley‎

Kenmore by Moira Lavigillante

Scotland from the Roadside Moira Lavigillante

Selkirk in the Scottish Borders by Evelyn Banks

Scotland from the Roadside Evelyn Banks

Beecraigs country park by Michał Chowaniak‎

Scotland from the Roadside Michał Chowaniak‎

Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry by Shirley Crosbie

Scotland from the Roadside Shirley Crosbie

Green Carpets near Oakley by Duncan Martin

Scotland from the Roadside Duncan Martin

Culbin Forest by Joss Ward

Scotland from the Roadside Joss Ward

West Lothian forest walks by Karla Barr

Scotland from the Roadside Karla Barr‎

