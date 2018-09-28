Police warning to all Facebook users after accounts hacked

up to 50 million users of the social networking service could have had their accounts compromised.

Facebook: Police warning to users. NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA

Police Scotland cyber crime officers have sent out a warning to all Facebook users after the social media giant was hacked.

Facebook users have been advised to exercise online care and security practises following the data breach on Friday that is thought to have affected up to 50 million accounts.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Stuart, from Police Scotland's Cybercrime Unit said: "We are aware of the reports in the media around the issues apparently affecting Facebook users and are liaising with partners to further understand the situation.

"The National Cyber Security Centre - part of GCHQ - has released guidance on how to keep yourself and your data safe when online.

"For further details please see https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/ncsc-response-and-advice-following-facebook-cyber-incident

"As yet, we have no reports on anyone in Scotland being affected, however all users are urged to use best practice when online to prevent their data being compromised."

