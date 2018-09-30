Coastguard called to help in search for missing woman

Officers are searching the coast of Cove for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Emergency services: Search for missing woman. STV

Aberdeen Coastguard have been called out to help police in their search for a missing woman.

Kelly Coutts, 23, was reported missing from her home in Cormount Brae, Aberdeen at 11.55am on Sunday.

Officers are searching Cove Harbour and the surrounding cliffs.

The coastguard boat is currently searching at sea and personnel are on foot searching the cliff edges.

Police dogs are also being used and a rubber inflatable boat is searching caves.

Kelly is 5ft 3in, of slim build, with long dark blond hair and was wearing a long green jacket and leopard print pyjamas.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Officers are concerned regarding 23-year-old Kelly Coutts who has been reported missing from the Cormount Brae area of Aberdeen since 11:55am on Sunday, September 30.

"Any person who knows Kelly or can assist Police Scotland officers with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1730."

