New forest improvement plans handed £1m cash boost

Funding will support plans for around nine miles of new mountain-biking trails.

A new forest project in the Scottish Borders has secured £1m of public money.

The Scottish Government funding for Forest Enterprise Scotland will support plans for about nine miles of new mountain-biking trails, multi-use paths and other infrastructure improvements at Glentress Forest.

The money will also help to secure a further £10.7m of private financing and attract thousands of new visitors to the area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Tourism is one of our most important industries, showcasing Scotland as a great place to live, work, study and invest in, so I'm delighted this support will draw thousands of new visitors to the south of Scotland.

"This project highlights the potential of private and public sectors working together.

"This fantastic new forest attraction will increase tourism and potential for overnight stays, create new jobs and boost the local economy."

'This fantastic new forest attraction will increase tourism and potential for overnight stays, create new jobs and boost the local economy.' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The overall £11.75m tourism development is being managed in a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays, which is providing the private-sector investment.

It has the potential to generate an extra £1m into the local economy each year, employ up to 60 people and increase visitors to Glentress Forest from 300,000 to 330,000 by 2022, officials said.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "Today's announcement is reflective of the Scottish Government's commitment to supporting the growth of our tourism industry and highlights the understanding of much-needed investment in Scotland's tourism product if we are to strengthen and shape a vibrant tourism industry for the future.

"This is great news for the south of Scotland, an area where there is huge potential for tourism and the partnership project is an excellent example of public and private sectors working together to strengthen Scotland's position as a global tourism destination."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.