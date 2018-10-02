A quarter of Scotland's children live in relative poverty

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation found an average of 230,000 youngsters come from poor families.

Poverty: The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said the Scottish Government has not taken the 'decisive steps' needed to improve the situation. &iStock

A quarter of children in Scotland live in relative poverty, a new report has found.

The independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) found an average of 230,000 youngsters come from families struggling to get by.

Its Poverty in Scotland 2018 report concluded the Scottish Government has not taken the "decisive steps" need to improve the situation.

Legislation passed unanimously by Holyrood in 2017 set a number of targets for cutting child poverty - including having just one in 10 children living in relative poverty and only 5% in absolute poverty - by 2030.

But the JRF said there needed to be more link up between poverty strategies and labour market strategies, adding without this it is questionable whether the Scottish Government will be able to reach its child poverty targets.

The report also demanded changes to the UK Government's Universal Credit benefit system.

It stated: "In Scotland, almost a quarter of a million children are in poverty, with their families facing impossible decisions such as whether to pay the rent, heat their home or put food on the table.

"There is consensus across the Scottish Parliament that this situation will be ended within a generation, but it will require renewed action by government, employers, landlords and providers of key goods and services."

"The Scottish Government has made some progress towards loosening poverty's grip, but has not taken the decisive steps needed to make the transformational change required for Scotland's children."

JRF said Scottish ministers need to be "clear on and accountable for how existing and new economic and labour market strategies align with its commitment to tackle child poverty, and to track this over time to learn from triumphs and mistakes".

JRF said Scottish ministers need to be "clear on and accountable for how existing and new economic and labour market strategies align with its commitment to tackle child poverty, and to track this over time to learn from triumphs and mistakes".

Child poverty across Scotland fell in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but the report added that since 2010 that trend had been reversed mainly due to UK Government-imposed social security cuts.

Of the 230,000 children living in poverty, 90,000 were in a family where someone - usually an adult - is disabled or has a medical condition that limits what they can do.

Meanwhile, 30,000 youngsters were living in a family where one adult - usually the mother - was not in work, with a further 30,000 children in single parent households also affected.

Just over 15,000 children of lone parents who worked part-time were in poverty, as were almost 15,000 children of couples where one worked full time and the other worked part-time, the report added.

SNP ministers have already pledged to increase free childcare to 1140 hours a year for all three- and four-year-olds, and some two-year-olds, by the end of this Parliament.

But the report said: "It is yet to be seen whether the Scottish Government's expanded offer of free childcare to parents of three- and four-year-olds will help to transform women's labour market participation in ways needed to reduce child poverty and close the gender pay gap."

JRF chief executive Campbell Robb said tackling child poverty in a generation was "achievable" but would need the Scottish Government to lead the way.

He stated: "In Scotland, we believe in protecting each other from harm and yet we are now seeing more children growing up in poverty.

"One in four - almost a quarter of a million children - are now exposed to this harmful reality.

"There is consensus across the Scottish Parliament that this unacceptable situation of so many children in poverty will be brought to an end within a generation. This is achievable."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "Since 2010 over 3.3m more people are in work across the UK, and the proportion of people in Scotland living in absolute poverty is at a record low, including for children.

"The best way to help people improve their lives is to support them into work, and Universal Credit gives people the flexibility to increase their working hours while keeping more of their money.

"The Scottish Government now has significant welfare powers, including to top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether."

Scottish Government Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: "The Joseph Rowntree Foundation's Report is welcome.

"It explains clearly the challenges we face whilst also outlining how our current programmes, including actions to address the gender pay gap and disability employment can tackle poverty, which remains at unacceptable levels."

Ms Campbell said Scotland has consistently had the lowest child poverty rates of the four UK nations but claimed UK Government welfare cuts will significantly increase the number of children in poverty in Scotland.

She added: "Whilst this means we are tackling poverty with one hand tied behind our back, I know if we take action in the right ways, we have the chance to reduce child poverty to the lowest levels ever in Scotland's history and that is a future all of us want.

"That is why we are taking firm action through the first Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan which includes £12m for intensive employment support for parents, a national minimum school clothing grant of £100 to help with essential costs, Best Start Grant payments to help families in the early years, and our commitment to doubling free childcare hours.

"I look forward to working with JRF on their other suggested solutions so we can ensure we continue to do our utmost to tackle poverty."

