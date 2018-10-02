World Cup officer to lead Scots football policing review

DCC Mark Roberts oversaw policing of England fans in Russia during the summer.

Mark Roberts will lead the policing review. PA

One of the UK's most senior officers has been appointed to lead a review of policing in Scottish football.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council Football Lead, has taken the role after being approached by Police Scotland.

He will lead a small team to review operational planning for matches, intelligence gathering and resource deployment.

The review is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

DCC Roberts oversaw the policing of England fans during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Police Scotland's deputy chief constable for local policing, Will Kerr, said: "This review is not about a particular incident or match, but about the policing of football in a wider sense.

"Police Scotland has an enviable reputation around how it polices large events, including sporting events such as the Ryder Cup and Commonwealth Games.

"It is important, however, for a learning organisation such as Police Scotland to reflect on areas where we may be able to improve our procedures and learn from good practice elsewhere.

"I am very grateful that DCC Roberts has agreed to carry out this important review.

"I'm keen that he is able to speak to a number of stakeholders involved in football matches, from the SFA to SPFL right through to supporters' groups and football clubs."

