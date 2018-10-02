  • STV
  • MySTV

Junk food promotions could be targeted in diet clampdown

STV

The proposals come as Scotland continues to have one of the worst public health records in Europe.

Clampdown: Junk food promotions.
Clampdown: Junk food promotions. ITV / Tonight

Junk food promotions could be targeted in a proposed clampdown on the country's diet.

Where items such as confectionery, crisps, cakes and soft drinks are placed in store is also part of what the Scottish Government has termed as a "comprehensive suite of actions".

These include promotions such as free samples, upselling, coupons and how these foods are displayed. However temporary price reductions and multi-packs are not included in the proposed measures, which have been put out for public consultation.

Wellbeing minister Joe FitzPatrick said the proposals come as Scotland continues to have one of the worst public health records in Europe.

According to Cancer Research UK, obesity is the biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking, responsible for 2,200 cases in Scotland every year.

Mr FitzPatrick said no single measure will turn the situation around, and described the proposed policy as "ground-breaking".

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1431218-calls-for-junk-food-crackdown-over-obesity-cancer-link/ | default

"No country has yet introduced such measures, so we cannot use the experience of others to demonstrate likely success," he said.

"We should not let that dissuade us, nor should we shirk from this challenge.

"Scotland has a positive history of taking ambitious and pioneering action to protect the public's health.

"We were the first in the UK to introduce a smoking ban in public places, and we recently became the first country in the world to introduce a minimum unit price on alcohol."

Cancer Research UK says 110 tonnes of sugar are purchased on price promotion every day in Scotland.

Prevention expert Professor Linda Bauld said: "Junk food multi-buy offers encourage us to bulk buy and eat large quantities of unhealthy food, the consequences of which have become all too obvious in the nation's growing waistlines.

"The public want action. Almost two-thirds of Scots support restrictions on multi-buy promotions.

"The introduction of laws to curb bargain buys for food and drink high in fat and sugar would be an effective way of helping people make healthier choices."

A spokesman for retailers stressed many have already played a "leading role" in targeting obesity.

'Junk food multi-buy offers encourage us to bulk buy and eat large quantities of unhealthy food, the consequences of which have become all too obvious in the nation's growing waistlines.'
Prevention expert Professor Linda Bauld

Scottish Retail Consortium head of policy Ewan MacDonald-Russell also said legislation is needed for the proposals to "ensure a level playing field" across the food and drink industry.

"For the Government to decide which food products can be placed in which part of a store is an unprecedented measure, and one which will be incredibly complex," he said.

"For this intervention to be reasonable and proportionate, it's vital the Scottish Government are forensic in identifying and justifying the products which they put into the scope of these restrictions.

"Furthermore, significant thought will be required to ensure the measures are practical for different store formats and food to go retailers without inadvertently distorting the overall food market.

"However, where there is clear evidence retailers will continue to engage constructively."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.