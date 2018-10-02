First Minister commends local heroes at Brave@Heart awards

Acts of bravery from members of the public were commended at the awards in Edinburgh

AWARDS: First Minister praises local heroes PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised acts of bravery from members of the public at the annual Brave@Hearts awards in Edinburgh.

A man who saved two people from being hit by a speeding train and a woman who prevented a neighbour from being murdered were amongst the people recognised with awards.

Alistair Hunter and Lillian Hood were two of the 60 members of the public, emergency service workers and volunteer whose acts of bravery were recognised on the night.

Lillian Hood was given a posthumous St Andrew's Award for intervening when her neighbour was stabbed in his home in Edinburgh last year.

She was threatened but managed to contacted the emergency services and administered first aid until help arrived. Ms Hood has since died, unrelated to the incident, and the St Andrew's award was collected by her sons.

Alistair Hunter also received a bravery award for rescuing two people at Broughty Ferry train station. When one man stumbled on to the tracks and a friend struggled to help him, Mr Hunter managed to get them out the way of a high speed train passing through the station.

The First Minister said: "It is a humbling experience being able to recognise those individuals that have demonstrated such heroism and exceptional bravery.

"Many of those recognised go to work each day and risk their lives to ensure the safety of the wider public, and there are also private individuals recognised who have intervened to assist fellow citizens who were in danger or distress.

She added: "This is our opportunity to give them our heartfelt thanks - they are an inspiration to us all."

"Their heroic acts have protected others who have been in desperate and perilous situations." Philip Jones

Panel chair Philip Jones said: "Brave@Heart award winners represent the very best of Scotland - we take great pride in serving the public and the winners are stand-out examples of this.

"Their heroic acts have protected others who have been in desperate and perilous situations.

He added: "It would be all too easy for these selfless acts to pass us by but the awards make sure that doesn't happen.

"It's so important that their contributions are celebrated because they set an example to us all."

