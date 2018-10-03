  • STV
Roman wall heritage project granted £2m lottery funding

Bryan Quinn

The Antonine Wall and Hadrian's Wall will benefit from the Heritage Lottery Fund award.

Heritage: Hadrian's Wall is a Unesco World Heritage site
Heritage: Hadrian's Wall is a Unesco World Heritage site PA

Projects celebrating and exploring the heritage of two internationally renowned Roman walls have been granted £2m of lottery funding.

The money will also help bring communities together along the Antonine Wall in central Scotland and Hadrian's Wall in the north of England, both Unesco World Heritage sites.

A £980,600 award will aim to help raise awareness about the Antonine Wall, particularly among young people.

At the wall, replica distance markers based on the Roman originals will be placed at five different sites alongside information about its history. 

 Five Roman play areas will also be created at other sites near the wall for young children to explore and play.

A programme of 30 community-designed projects, such as a Scouts Big Roman Camp Out and a Roman inspired community garden, will take place across the five local authorities the wall passes through.

Emma McMullen, Antonine Wall Heritage Lottery Fund project manager, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support our £2.1m Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project over the next three years.

"This will give us the opportunity to work with communities along the length of the wall to better engage them with their Roman heritage, along with creating facilities that will help to promote the Antonine Wall to visitors.

She added: "The funding will also allow us to work with colleagues at Hadrian's Wall and the German Limes to share ideas."

"Thanks to funding from The National Lottery, what were once built as barriers will now bring communities together to explore and celebrate their shared heritage."
Ros Kerslake, Heritage Lottery Fund

The project aims to develop resources for schools exploring topics such as Roman cooking and crafts as well as talks, tours and a community-led remake of the 1950s Walk the Wall film.

Another part of the project will see 300 volunteers recruited and trained to help co-design projects in their communities, act as tour guides, help with research and raise awareness.

A National Lottery grant of £1.17m will enable experts at Newcastle University to work with community volunteers to help protect, preserve and interpret Hadrian's Wall.

Some locations are currently at risk from threats such as severe weather, tourism and invasive plant species, including Roman cemeteries and the Vallum earthworks.

As part of the Community Archaeology Project (WallCAP), volunteers from along the wall's 135km length will be trained in skills such as digital surveying, including terrestrial laser scanning, at various sites to understand more about its condition, as well as conservation and geological work to help prevent further deterioration.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: "Thanks to funding from The National Lottery, what were once built as barriers will now bring communities together to explore and celebrate their shared heritage."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.