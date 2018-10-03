News Stand: Murder investigations, Hampden cup date row
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, October 3.
The Press & Journal - Police take steps to solve murder cases: Investigations into Renee and Aberdeen taxi killings move forward.
Aberdeen Evening Express - Fantastic! Victory for common sense as semi times reconsidered
Edinburgh Evening News - Fantastic! Victory for common sense as semis shambles reconsidered
The Herald - Football chiefs told to quit over Hampden cup chaos
The Guardian - May appeals to 'decent patriots' in effort to halt Johnson leadership bid
The National - The Union... who cares?
The Times - May insists best days are still to come for Britain
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.