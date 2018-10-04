Bereaved families in Scotland 'not reaching out for help'

Almost a third of Scots affected by the death of a loved one need additional support.

More support is needed for the bereaved in Scotland, charities have said.

Losing a loved one can have a significant effect on a person's health and well-being.

A survey of more than 2000 Scots who have lost a loved one in the last five years found that 31% needed support beyond their family and friends to manage their grief. Just 6% of those actually accessed support.

Charities Sue Ryder and Hospice UK said more needs to be done to increase resources and awareness whilst tackling barriers that include stigma and availability.

They are now calling for a right to bereavement support for everyone in Scotland who wants it.

Elinor Jayne, policy and public affairs manager for Sue Ryder in Scotland, said: "The death of someone close can have a lasting impact on those left behind and can lead to problems with health and well-being that have a significant effect on a grieving person's life.

"This research shows that almost a quarter of bereaved people would like some form of support over and above what they may receive from family and friends.

"It's now time for bereavement support to be expanded across Scotland so that everyone who needs support receives it in a way that works for them."

"It's clear not enough people are accessing support they need, risking long-term, far-reaching trauma and harm." Eilidh Macdonald, Hospice UK

"Local and national planning must urgently address the needs of children and adults in our communities going without support when they need it most."

