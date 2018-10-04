Illegal cross border dumping targeted in £3.8m crackdown

Road stops have been carried out as part of a new bid to stop cross border dumping

CRACKDOWN: Vans and lorries will be targeted PA

Road stops have been carried out as part of a new bid to stop cross-border dumping in Scotland.

Waste crime costs an estimated £600m a year, including the illegal transport and dumping of waste in Scotland.

Hauliers travelling from across the UK are among those believed to be responsible, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said.

Sepa is working with police forces across Britain and the English, Welsh and Northern Irish environment agencies as part of the £3.8m Life Smart Waste project.

As well as a series of road stops, the campaign also includes site visits and awareness-raising activity with hauliers.

Kath McDowall, unit manager in Sepa's waste crime investigations team, said several companies are currently under investigation.

She said: "Intelligence gathered by the Life Smart Waste project indicates that waste is being hauled from England and Wales and illegally deposited in Scotland.

"Waste crime will not be tolerated and Sepa will, with its partners, pursue and take proportionate action against those who seek to profit from waste crime." Kath McDowall, Sepa

"Several companies are known to be involved and many of these are under investigation by SEPA's Waste Crime Investigation Team for criminal offences.

"There are also indications of serious and organised crime group involvement in the transport, sale and disposal of illegal waste - so it's vital that we work with partners across the UK to tackle this issue."

She concluded: "Waste crime will not be tolerated and Sepa will, with its partners, pursue and take proportionate action against those who seek to profit from waste crime."

Road stops have so far been carried out last month in Dumfries and Galloway targeting lorries and vans travelling to ferry crossings to Northern Ireland and in Gretna.

The road stops also aim to gather intelligence on metal theft, which is estimated to cost the UK at least £220 million a year.

It has been illegal in Scotland since September 2016 to trade scrap metal for cash or accept scrap metal without verifying the identity of the seller.

