Carers set to benefit from increase in benefit payments 

More than 75,000 carers across Scotland will see an increase in their carer allowance

INCREASE: Carers will get extra cash ITV News

More than 75,000 carers have received extra cash after the Scottish Government increased their benefit payment.

Holyrood ministers have upped the amount given out in the carer's allowance by 13%. While the increase is the equivalent of an extra £8.50 a week for recipients, recipients will get two lump sum payments of £221 this year.

The first of these payments have already been made, with the second due in December.

Social Security Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scottish Government social security secretary, said: "Carers make a vital contribution to society, which this payment recognises, putting an extra £442 in their pockets this financial year.

"When we take over the devolution of Carer's Allowance, we will continue this increased rate which will also rise annually in line with inflation."

Ms Somerville spoke after hearing "inspiring" stories from people at the Glasgow South West Carers Centre.

Collette McAlpine, a carer at the centre, said the additional help would be a "real boost" for her family.

"My son has Aspergers, and after my husband had an accident five years ago, I needed to stop working to care for them both full time.

"The extra money will ease the financial burden and provide a real cash boost for our family."

