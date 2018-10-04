  • STV
  • MySTV

Online tools aim to reduce conflict within families 

STV

Online resources could be used to help teens and their parents communicate better.

ONLINE: The materials aim to help communication
ONLINE: The materials aim to help communication PA

Online tools aimed at preventing youth homelessness could be used to help teens and their parents communicate better.

The Scottish Centre for Conflict Resolution (SCCR) - set up by Edinburgh-based charity the Cyrenians - has developed a series of specialist psycho-educational resources to better explain the "science of conflict".

The early intervention strategies were initially used to help prevent troubled youngsters from becoming homeless and to assist families going through conflict.

But they have now been made available online after experts assessed they could help families and young people talk more easily about their feelings and emotions, helping improve mental wellbeing as a result.

Children's minister Maree Todd hailed the project as having "delivered real value to young people and their families".

Speaking as the resources were made available via on online hub, she added: "The Scottish Government recognises the importance of creating and maintaining healthy relationships within families and communities, and I commend the Scottish Centre for Conflict Resolution for delivering high-quality innovative resources and making them freely accessible to everyone."

Diane Marr, SCCR network development manager, said: "We wanted to help people better understand their inner self and how, combined with the chemicals in our brain, this shapes how we learn and react with the world around us.

"Our core work at the SCCR centres on reducing the impact of conflict, which can lead to problems with mental health, relationship breakdown and youth homelessness.

She concluded: "But what's become clear over the past nine months is how these resources have a universal, practical use across many professions and generations."


"Our core work at the SCCR centres on reducing the impact of conflict, which can lead to problems with mental health, relationship breakdown and youth homelessness."
Diane Marr, SCCR

James Docherty, development officer for the Violence Reduction Unit, said: "The SCCR resources should be made available to every child in Scotland so we can start talking about what affects our health and wellbeing, and help children, families, social workers and parents to understand that we're just trying our best with what we know at the time."

Gordon McKinlay, head of schools at Renfrewshire Council, echoed the findings and said: "Making these resources available for every child in Scotland would provide schools with an excellent opportunity for teachers' professional learning through an evidence-based approach to the science behind conflict, and also give young people tools to make informed decisions to improve their own mental, emotional, social and physical wellbeing.

"Teachers are keen to use evidence-based approaches, like these from the SCCR, to better understand how learning is accessible to all children."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.