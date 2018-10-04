News Stand: Sheku Bayoh death verdict, Theresa May's moves
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, October 4.
The Herald - 'The dead cannot cry out for justice but the living have a duty to do so for them...'
The Press & Journal - Moray whisky sells for record £850k
The Guardian - Back me on Brexit and I will end a decade of austerity, pledges May
Scottish Daily Mail - Mamma May-a!
The Times - May moves to end austerity
The Scotsman - May: 'Back me on Brexit and end austerity'
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.