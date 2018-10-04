News Stand: Sheku Bayoh death verdict, Theresa May's moves

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, October 4.

The Herald - 'The dead cannot cry out for justice but the living have a duty to do so for them...'

The Press & Journal - Moray whisky sells for record £850k

The Guardian - Back me on Brexit and I will end a decade of austerity, pledges May

Scottish Daily Mail - Mamma May-a!

The Times - May moves to end austerity

The Scotsman - May: 'Back me on Brexit and end austerity'

