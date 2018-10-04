Scots teachers could strike after pay talks stall 

Ballots for industrial action are now 'likely' after an agreement couldn't be met.

Strike: Talks have stalled. PA

Teachers in Scottish schools could strike after pay talks stalled.

Unions said ballots for industrial action are now "likely" after the Scottish Government and council body Cosla refused to improve the latest offer.

Teachers have been offered a 3% increase, far short of the 10% wage rise they are seeking.

The Teachers' Panel of the SNCT (Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers) unanimously rejected the offer.

It described it was "derisory" and "divisive", claiming it offered unpromoted teachers a slightly better deal than promoted members of the profession.

A spokesman for the teachers' side of the negotiations, which includes the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association and the Educational Institute of Scotland, said: "We are extremely disappointed that both the Scottish Government and Cosla have rejected the proposals put to them by the teachers' side, which would have kept negotiations going, and have opted instead to end discussions.

"In a week when the Scottish Government found the money to pay upfront a 6.5% pay offer to Scottish Police officers, it now claims to be unable to find any additional money for teachers."

