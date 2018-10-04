  • STV
  • MySTV

Compulsive hoarding: When clutter becomes a problem

Polly Bartlett

Hoarding disorder, also known as compulsive hoarding, can affect up to one in 20 of us.

Hoarding disorder occurs when a person collects an excessive number of items and stores them in a chaotic manner.

The items often have no monetary value.

Excessive hoarding can interfere with everyday life by blocking access to areas of the home and affecting a person's relationships with friends and family.

Previously classed as a type of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), it only became recognised as a medical condition in it's own right earlier this year.

Why would someone begin to hoard?

The reasons why someone starts hoarding are not fully understood.

Hoarding can often be a symptom of another condition. For example, someone with mobility problems may be physically unable to clear the huge amounts of clutter they acquire, and people with learning disabilities may be unable to sort and dispose of items.

Mental health problems can also cause compulsive hoarding - those associated include severe depression, psychotic disorders like schizophrenia or OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

However, in some cases, hoarding is a condition in itself.

Many people who hoard find it difficult to discard things, thinking: "I may need this someday".

Others may be struggling to cope with a stressful life event, such as the death of a loved one.

Most people with a hoarding disorder have a very strong emotional attachment to the objects they keep.

How do you treat a hoarding disorder?

Hoarding disorders are difficult to treat because often those who hoard don't see it as a problem.

And those who do are reluctant to seek help because they feel ashamed, humiliated or guilty about it.

It's really important to encourage a person who is hoarding to seek help, as their difficulties discarding objects can not only cause loneliness and mental health problems but also pose a serious health and safety or fire risk.

If you think a family member or someone you know has a hoarding disorder, try to persuade them to come with you to see a GP.

This may not be easy, but try to be sensitive about the issue and emphasise your concerns for their health and well-being. Reassure them that nobody is going to go into their home and throw everything out.

If not tackled, hoarding is a problem that could never go away.

Hoarding: It is a medical condition.
Hoarding: It is a medical condition.

Hoarding in Scotland

An estimated 200,000 Scots are affected by the disorder, and council worker David Woods is one of them.

He was just a university student when he fell in love with learning. So he bought books... and lots of them.

Thirty years on, the 50-year-old council worker lives in a small Edinburgh bungalow with his ever-growing collection: 15,000 books and DVDs surround him on all sides.

'When I think about clearing stuff and letting go of stuff, there's a tendency to panic and become anxious and worry about 'will that thing come in handy later on?'
David Woods, Compulsive Hoarder

"It becomes kind of almost impossible to let go of stuff.

"I didn't think it was a problem. I've kind of done it for a while I think and it's just built up over the years.

"Most of the objects here that I have are books and the thought process is 'what if there's some information in that book that I need to know?' I go into a level of survival.

"I think throwing stuff away gets less painful as you do more of it but it can still kind of bite a little bit. It can still hurt."

On Thursday, October 4, Edinburgh played host to the UK's first major conference looking at the issue, which explored treatments and interventions for the condition.

Clutter: When enough's not enough.
Clutter: When enough's not enough. ITV / Tonight

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.