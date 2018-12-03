  • STV
  • MySTV

Birds of Scotland: Beautiful images of our feathered friends

Laura Piper Laura Piper

How many of our favourite feathered friends have you spotted already?

Cheeky Chap: A little robin poses for the perfect shot.
Cheeky Chap: A little robin poses for the perfect shot. Darren Watts

It just doesn't feel like December until you've spotted a cheeky little robin watching you from a hedgerow.

As winter comes in we are on the lookout for little snow buntings too, as well as bramblings, blue tits and glamorous waxwings.

Winter can be an excellent time of year to get close up views of birds visiting our gardens for food, water and shelter.

It also provides an exciting opportunity to see some species which are only here during the winter months.

As the weather turned colder we asked you to take part in our monthly photo challenge, launched earlier this year in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

For November, the challenge was Scotland's beautiful birds - the task to capture them in their natural environment.

Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in from keen bird watchers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We usually are restricted to only 10 shots, but there were just so many fantastic images we've shared a few extra ones this time too (we couldn't help it!) but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvbirdfeature.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Feathered Friends

Red red robin by Jaclyn Sparks

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Jaclyn Sparks

A shag by John Speirs

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside John Speirs

A waxwing in Aberdeen by Lone Kiter

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Lone Kiter

Feeling fluffy by Christine Montgomery

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Christine Montgomery

Crested tit by Debbie Johnston

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Debbie Johnston

Swans in flight by James Brockie

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside James Brockie

Kingfisher by Donna Mackay‎

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Donna Mackay‎

Sleeping beauty by Gerry Mullen

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Gerry Mullen

Osprey with its catch by Darren Dawson

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Darren Dawson

Dressed to impress by Dennis Brown

Pheasant at Dr Neil's Garden in Edinburgh.
Pheasant at Dr Neil's Garden in Edinburgh. Dennis Brown

Puffin coming into land by Agnes Thomson‎

Puffin coming into land on Staffa Island
Puffin coming into land on Staffa Island Agnes Thomson‎

Short-eared owl by Agnes Thomson

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Agnes Thomson

Snow buntings by Paul Masterton

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Snow buntings

Starling murmuration by Samuel Quinn

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Samuel Quinn‎

Bohemian waxwing in Falkirk by Agnes Thomson

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Agnes Thomson

Kite in flight by Evelyn Grant

Scotland from the Roadside
Scotland from the Roadside Evelyn Grant‎

April: Land of Light

https://stv.tv/news/features/1413199-land-of-light-striking-photographs-from-across-scotland/ | default

May: Wild Scotland

https://stv.tv/news/features/1416065-wild-scotland-striking-photos-in-tribute-to-mountain-mascot/ | default

June: Awesome Reflections

https://stv.tv/news/features/1419580-awesome-reflections-striking-photographs-from-across-scotland/ | default

July: Young Talent

https://stv.tv/news/features/1424539-young-photographers-capture-wild-beauty-of-scotland/ | default

August: Mountain High

https://stv.tv/news/features/1428870-mountain-high-photographers-capture-spirit-of-scotland-s-summits/ | default

September: Enchanted Forests

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1431347-enchanted-forests-capturing-scotland-s-woodland-magic/ | default

October: Horizons

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1432548-to-the-edge-stunning-horizons-captured-across-scotland/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.