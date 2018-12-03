Birds of Scotland: Beautiful images of our feathered friends
How many of our favourite feathered friends have you spotted already?
It just doesn't feel like December until you've spotted a cheeky little robin watching you from a hedgerow.
As winter comes in we are on the lookout for little snow buntings too, as well as bramblings, blue tits and glamorous waxwings.
Winter can be an excellent time of year to get close up views of birds visiting our gardens for food, water and shelter.
It also provides an exciting opportunity to see some species which are only here during the winter months.
As the weather turned colder we asked you to take part in our monthly photo challenge, launched earlier this year in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.
For November, the challenge was Scotland's beautiful birds - the task to capture them in their natural environment.
Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in from keen bird watchers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.
We usually are restricted to only 10 shots, but there were just so many fantastic images we've shared a few extra ones this time too (we couldn't help it!) but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvbirdfeature.
If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.
Feathered Friends
Red red robin by Jaclyn Sparks
A shag by John Speirs
A waxwing in Aberdeen by Lone Kiter
Feeling fluffy by Christine Montgomery
Crested tit by Debbie Johnston
Swans in flight by James Brockie
Kingfisher by Donna Mackay
Sleeping beauty by Gerry Mullen
Osprey with its catch by Darren Dawson
Dressed to impress by Dennis Brown
Puffin coming into land by Agnes Thomson
Short-eared owl by Agnes Thomson
Snow buntings by Paul Masterton
Starling murmuration by Samuel Quinn
Bohemian waxwing in Falkirk by Agnes Thomson
Kite in flight by Evelyn Grant