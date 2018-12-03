ScotRail ends free travel for schoolkids after Christmas

The transport firm is scrapping the Kids Go Free scheme from January 2.

ScotRail: Company scrapping scheme.

ScotRail is to end free travel for schoolchildren after Christmas.

The firm is scrapping its Kids Go Free scheme from January 2, which enables an adult to take up to two children between the ages of five and 15 for free on return journeys.

It now means those on return journeys as well as season ticket and flexipass holders will be charged £1 per child to take youngsters under the new Kids for a Quid initiative.

Children under five will still be able to travel for free on all ScotRail services.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We are committed to providing our customers with the opportunity to travel across our services and the Kids for a Quid offer is available on a wider range of adult tickets.

"This provides families with the opportunity to travel throughout the country, and take advantage of free entry to the many attractions that we have been able to secure."

Scottish Labour's transport spokesman Colin Smyth described the company as "Scrooge" following the decision.

He said: "With Christmas less than a few weeks away, it's sad to see bosses at ScotRail acting like Scrooge by taking free rail travel away from children across Scotland.

"The Kids Go Free scheme is a fantastic initiative which encourages families to use public transport and not be out of pocket for doing so.

"This rip-off fare rise will see passengers handing out even more money to a private company which is failing them time and time again.

"I hope ScotRail see sense and give our children the gift of free rail travel for another year this Christmas."

