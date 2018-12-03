  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 6000 Scots children 'homeless at Christmas'

Bryan Quinn

Figures from Shelter Scotland estimate that 38 children a day will become homeless.

More than 6000 children from across Scotland faces being homeless this Christmas, a charity has claimed.

Figures from Shelter Scotland show that 6615 children will be classed as homeless, the highest number in a decade and the fourth year in a row the number has risen.

The charity estimated around 38 children became homeless every day last year.

Schoolchildren gathered outside Holyrood on Monday to help launch the charity's winter campaign highlighting the figures and to call for greater funding to end homelessness.

Shelter Scotland deputy director Alison Watson said: "Children being homeless in 21st century Scotland is a disgrace in itself, but 6615 being homeless at Christmas drives home just how wrong it is.

"Last year in Scotland, 38 children were made homeless every day - more than 14,000. The number of homeless children has risen for four years in a row so things are getting worse not better.

'Children being homeless in 21st century Scotland is a disgrace in itself, but 6,615 being homeless at Christmas drives home just how wrong it is'
Alison Watson, Shelter Scotland

"It's time that promises were made and kept to the children of Scotland - that we will build enough affordable homes to make sure every child has a home not just for Christmas, but permanently."

Pressures on household budgets, welfare reforms and rising living costs are among the factors thought to behind rising homeless numbers.

Scottish Government housing minister Kevin Stewart responded to the figures, saying that ending homelessness remains a key priority for the government.

He said: "We are clear that one person being made homeless is too many, particularly in households which include children.

"As ending homelessness is a priority for the Scottish Government we have established a £50m fund and the 70 recommendations from our Action Group, which Shelter Scotland was part of, are being worked into an action plan in partnership with the sector.

He added: "Scotland's strong homelessness rights mean households with children are placed in temporary accommodation while they wait for appropriate, sustainable permanent accommodation as a legal right."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.