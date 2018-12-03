More than 6000 Scots children 'homeless at Christmas'

Figures from Shelter Scotland estimate that 38 children a day will become homeless.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5974811270001-news-1203homeless-wide.jpg" />

More than 6000 children from across Scotland faces being homeless this Christmas, a charity has claimed.

Figures from Shelter Scotland show that 6615 children will be classed as homeless, the highest number in a decade and the fourth year in a row the number has risen.

The charity estimated around 38 children became homeless every day last year.

Schoolchildren gathered outside Holyrood on Monday to help launch the charity's winter campaign highlighting the figures and to call for greater funding to end homelessness.

Shelter Scotland deputy director Alison Watson said: "Children being homeless in 21st century Scotland is a disgrace in itself, but 6615 being homeless at Christmas drives home just how wrong it is.

"Last year in Scotland, 38 children were made homeless every day - more than 14,000. The number of homeless children has risen for four years in a row so things are getting worse not better.

'Children being homeless in 21st century Scotland is a disgrace in itself, but 6,615 being homeless at Christmas drives home just how wrong it is' Alison Watson, Shelter Scotland

"It's time that promises were made and kept to the children of Scotland - that we will build enough affordable homes to make sure every child has a home not just for Christmas, but permanently."

Pressures on household budgets, welfare reforms and rising living costs are among the factors thought to behind rising homeless numbers.

Scottish Government housing minister Kevin Stewart responded to the figures, saying that ending homelessness remains a key priority for the government.

He said: "We are clear that one person being made homeless is too many, particularly in households which include children.

"As ending homelessness is a priority for the Scottish Government we have established a £50m fund and the 70 recommendations from our Action Group, which Shelter Scotland was part of, are being worked into an action plan in partnership with the sector.

He added: "Scotland's strong homelessness rights mean households with children are placed in temporary accommodation while they wait for appropriate, sustainable permanent accommodation as a legal right."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.