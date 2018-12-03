Man plunges from top floor of Buchanan Galleries

Emergency services were called to the Glasgow shopping centre at 4.20pm on Monday.

Buchanan Galleries: Area cordoned off.

A man has been seriously injured after falling from the top floor of Buchanan Galleries.

A white tent has been erected and the area has been cordoned off.

Shoppers have been ushered out while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been seriously injured after falling.

"More information will be released in due course."

