News Stand: Soft drink health crisis, Brexit Plan B
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, December 4.
Daily Record: Princess and the butcher
The Scotsman: Sturgeon pleads with May: 'There must be a plan B'
The Press and Journal: Anxiety plagues teaching support workers
The Herald: Health crisis as children on daily diet of 600,000 soft drinks
The Times: SNP needs Whitehall's help with key benefit
Metro: 14 million 'are caught in the poverty trap'
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.