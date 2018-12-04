Murray hits out at 'sexist' Ballon d'Or 'twerk' comment

The tennis star hit out on Instagram about the comment directed at Ada Hegerberg.

Anger: The tennis star called the comments "ridiculous sexism". Reuters/Andy Murray

Andy Murray has hit out at 'ridiculous sexism' as the first female Ballon d'Or recipient was asked to 'twerk' on stage by the awards host.

Footballer Ada Hegerberg had just won the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or when the host, DJ Martin Solveig, asked her if she knew how to do the dance move.

The Lyon and Norway forward said "no" in response.

The award recognises the best football players in the world, with Real Madrid's Luca Modric winning the men's category and Pars St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe lifting the youth prize.

"I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal." Andy Murray

Responding to the host's comments, the tennis player took to social media to blast the move as "another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport".

Posting on his Instagram stories, Murray said: "Why do women still have to put up with that s***?

"What questions did they ask Mbappe and Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football."

He added: "And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was a joke...it wasn't.

"I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

Murray has been vocal in the past about sexism in sport, calling out a reporter who praised him for winning two Olympic gold medals, saying that Venus and Serena Williams had won "about four each".

He has spoken about the criticism his female coach Amélie Mauresmo has faced when he lost matches, something he said never happened with former male coaches.

He is also an advocate for equal pay for men and women at combined events.

The host Martin Solveig later apologised for his comments.

