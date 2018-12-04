  • STV
Weather warning as 70mph winds set to hit Scotland

Sean Batty Sean Batty Rachel Guy

Strong gales and heavy rain are expected to hit the majority of the country on Friday.

A weather warning has been issued with gusts of up to 70mph set to batter Scotland.

Strong gales and heavy rain are to hit the majority of the country with central and western Scotland most at risk of disruption.

A yellow warning has been put in place on Friday with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After a quieter spell of weather this week, a deep low pressure system will bring potentially stormy conditions on Friday.

"We're still trying to pin down the track of the low, and also how intense it may be, but as it stands central and western Scotland are most at risk of strong winds and possibly disruptive winds.

"The new moon occurs on Friday too, and when this happens tides are generally higher.

"So with higher tides and strong winds there's likely to be large waves, especially around the Argyll, Ayrshire, Clyde and Dumfries and Galloway coast.

"Winds could gust up to 70mph across the Inner Hebrides and along the most exposed parts of the west coast.

"Gusts further inland look to be in the order 50-60mph. Due to the wind funnelling through the central belt, strong gusts can also be expected to occur here too.

"We've experienced winds of this strength on a few occasions in the last few months, but as always, there's a risk of disruption to travel, especially west coast ferries and for high sided vehicles trying to cross bridges across Scotland."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales.

"Inland gusts of 60-70mph are possible with gusts of 80mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

"There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland."

