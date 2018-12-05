Scared to give blood? First time donor Clare faces her fears

STV News reporter Clare McNeill finally gave blood and it wasn't so scary.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5975883417001-news-181205blood-16x9.jpg" />

By Clare McNeill

I have never given blood before. I don't like needles. I can't even watch people using needles on TV or in films - it gives me the boak.

Every time the little mobile blood donation vans park up in town, beckoning you to do your good deed, I skulk past with my head down, as I know I should, but have never managed to bring myself to do it.

Everyone says giving blood is easy and you barely even feel it (yeah right, I thought).

BUT YESTERDAY I GAVE BLOOD. Aged 27.

And it's not some monumental achievement to be overly proud of, as thousands do it all the time, but I just wanted to share my relief with all other donor-phobes that it doesn't hurt a bit. It's so easy.

You just sit back and relax. And then they feed you chocolate biscuits afterwards. What's traumatising about that?

I was working on a report for STV News about the annual festive drive for blood donations. There's a 20% in the number of donors over Christmas as the festivities take over and people just forget. And I thought, what better time to start donating? The things I do for my job...

First of all go well fed and watered as taking blood can dehydrate you. You don't want to make a spectacle of yourself by dramatically fainting in front of everyone. You then work through a page of medical questions which the nurse double checks.

Then comes the sorest part of the whole process. Forget the pint of blood extracted from your arm, the little finger-prick you get beforehand to check the iron levels in your blood is a bit of a stinger.

And I thought ok, that was a wee bit sore - this six inch needle they're about to plunge into my arm is going to be horrendous. (I have a bit of an imagination).

As I was climbing on to the bed I started to get the shakes, I was getting a bit nervous. But the nurse explains exactly what she's going to do and as I turned the other way, the needle went in pretty much without me realising. And I thought, was that it?

I was genuinely surprised as my brain had geared me up to expect pain. I can't express how little sensation there is. It's actually quite fascinating watching the red liquid flowing down the tube and filling up the bag. And once the bag reaches 465mls, which is just under a pint, it's job done.

I was only sitting there for about ten minutes - I'm told it can take anywhere from five to 15. And that bag can then go on to save three lives! Afterwards, it's time to reap the rewards and tuck into to the biccies.

They need to make sure you're getting some sugar back into your body. And you get a sticker!

I was also told not to exert myself or exercise for at least 24 hours - fine by me.

It really is worthwhile - it takes barely any time and I can't say it enough times, you don't feel a thing!

If you're a first time donor it will probably take about an hour with having to register, but it will take less time each visit after that. I've always felt embarrassed about how scared I was to give blood - but now I will definitely be donating as often as I can.

Over their lifetime, a regular donor can help up to 500 people. That's pretty incredible. Go on, you know you can do it!