Lockerbie: Powerful images show plane wreckage 30 years on

The remains of Pan Am flight 103 are stored at a scrapyard near Lincolnshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5975905872001-news-181202-lockerbie16x9.jpg" />

Stark images show the remnants of Pan Am flight 103 three decades after it exploded above Lockerbie.

The wreckage is stored at a scrapyard near Tattershall, Lincolnshire, where it was taken after the disaster.

It will remain there until the conclusion of a civil case on behalf of the American victims.

The remains include the nose section of the Boeing 747, cut into several pieces to allow it to be transported.

One large piece of fuselage remains in the keeping of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and is still being used as evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Wreckage: Being kept in storage while legal action is ongoing. SWNS

All 243 passengers and 16 crew members died when the plane went down on December 21, 1988.

Another 11 people in Lockerbie itself were killed by falling wreckage.

The fatalities included 190 people from the USA, 43 from Britain and 37 from other nations.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi remains the only person convicted for the attack.

Megrahi was jailed in Scotland for eight years before being released on compassionate grounds after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In 2003, then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted responsibility for the attack and paid compensation to the victims' families.

Disaster: 270 people were killed when Pan Am 103 exploded. SWNS

Yard: Remnants include nose section of the 747. SWNS

