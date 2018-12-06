News Stand: May urged to call off Brexit vote, AWPR cost
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, December 6.
Press and Journal: Taxpayers could count cost of £1bn AWPR
Daily Record: Tories leave 10,000 Scots penniless this Christmas
The Scotsman: SNP signals further tax hikes for middle class Scotland
The National: Scotland rejects May's Brexit deal
The Herald: Blackford goes on attack in new Brexit row
The Times: May urged to call off Brexit vote
