Campaign warns drink spiking 'can happen to anybody' 

Girls Against Spiking is urging bars to offer plastic lids to protect drinks from spiking

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5976379066001-news-1206spiking-16x9.jpg" />

A campaign is working to raise the awareness of drink spiking and encourage more people to report it.

Girls Against Spiking was set up in September 2018 with the aim of giving information and advice about keeping safe.

The group is campaigning to encourage bars and nightclubs to provide cups with lids to prevent people's drinks being spiked on a night out.

The University of Strathclyde union in Glasgow was the first establishment to offer lids for all drinks served at its bars on a trial basis.

Student Cara Teven, founder of Girls Against Spiking, said: "Drink spiking can happen to anybody regardless of gender, age or sexuality and for that reason it is an issue everyone should be concerned about."

Police Scotland has also given its backing to the campaign. Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said: "We are supporting Girls Against Spiking to help raise awareness of drink spiking and encourage people to report these incidents.

"Drinks can be spiked using drugs or alcohol and there is not always a sexual purpose behind it."

She added: "Lids will help reduce the chance of your drink being spiked and we fully support the campaign to reduce the likelihood of drink spiking for men and women.

"We want people to be able to enjoy themselves and have a safe night out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.