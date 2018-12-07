'Passengers are fed up': Labour call for rail fare freeze

They are urging the finance minister to include a rail fare freeze in next week's budget.

ScotRail: Its passengers are 'fed up'. PA

Scottish Labour is calling for a freeze on rail fares in Scotland to help 'fed up' travellers.

Richard Leonard, the party's leader, demanded that the Scottish Government work with ScotRail bosses to prevent planned price hikes from kicking in on January 2.

Speaking ahead of next week's Holyrood budget, the MSP insisted this was "the right thing to do" in the wake of "worsening" performance by the rail operator.

It was recently announced that ticket prices in Scotland are to rise by an average of 2.8% from January 2 - below the average UK rise of 3.1%.

However the cost of peak-time season tickets and any-time day tickets is to go up by 3.2%.

This could see commuters between Milngavie and Edinburgh having to pay just over £4730 for an annual pass, an increase of £146.69 on this year, Labour calculated.

Mr Leonard said: "I don't want to hear excuses, I'm fed up with it, and the passengers who use the services are fed up as well."

He continued: "We are calling for a ScotRail rail fares freeze from January.

"Passengers are being ripped off whilst the service is worsening, and instead of dealing with it the SNP voted with the Tories to keep the franchise going and it has granted ScotRail a licence to fail by moving the goalposts on performance.

"The Scottish Government has the power and Abellio has the money. It is the right thing to do and they should get on and do it."

Earlier this month ScotRail bosses announced plans to scrap free rail travel for children from January.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "While any fare increase is unwelcome, calls for a fares freeze underestimate the impact of these on the public purse.

"In Scotland, two-thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through Government subsidy, with the remainder through rail passenger revenues.

"Any change to rail fares could therefore have a significant impact on the taxpayer."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.