Disruption as Scotland battered by winds of almost 90mph

A yellow warning is in place over the risk of large waves, transport delays and power cuts.

Winds of almost 90mph are battering Scotland, causing disruption.

The north and north-west of the country are to be worst affected, with gusts already reaching 88mph in Bealach in Wester Ross.

Winds in Anoach Mor near Fort William have reached 83mph while South Uist has had gales of 73mph.

Restrictions have been put in place on several bridges across Scotland, including on the A9 at Dornoch and the M90 at Friarton.

Several ferry services are cancelled from areas including Tarbert, Ardrossan, Mallaig and Oban.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said the strong winds will remain in place throughout Friday.

He said: "The winds will strengthen over the next couple of hours as we have a deep low pressure system coming in from the west.

"We've had gusts of wind of around 80mph in parts of the western isles in the most exposed areas and that will be the case for much of the day in the north and north-west

"We have a storm surge coming in from this low pressure system.

"CalMac has already cancelled ferries and disruption is expected throughout the day."

